UPSC Engineering Service Exam 2024 Registration Starts, Apply Here

The registration process for the Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, Engineering Services Examination 2024 has started on the official website, at the upsc.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply for given examination until September 26, 2023.

According to the official announcement, 167 positions will be filled by the UPSC Engineering Service Exam in 2024. Additionally, the UPSC ESE test will take place on February 18, 2024.

Candidates must have a degree in engineering from a recognized university/institute, be at least 21 years old, and not be older than 30 years old on January 1, 2024, i.e., born between January 2, 1994, and January 1, 2003.

How to apply?

Go to the official website at upsc.gov.in

Locate and select the "One-Time Registration for UPSC Exams" option

Opt for "New Registration" and input your personal details like name, date of birth, gender, mobile number, and more

After completing the registration, access your account by logging in with your registered email ID and password

Double-check the accuracy of the information provided during the registration

Pick the specific exam you intend to take, provide the necessary particulars, and upload the required documents

Finally, save your data, submit your application, and make the required fee payment.

The UPSC ESE 2024 application deadline is September 26, 2023, although candidates may still utilize the rectification window from September 27 to October 3, 2023.

