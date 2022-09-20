e-Paper Get App
UPSC declares NDA NA II 2022 results, learn to check at upsc.gov.in

On September 4, the UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2022 was held for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA

File Photo

On September 19, the Union Public Service Commission announced the results of the UPSC National Defense Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2022. The results are available on the official website at upsc.gov.in for the candidates.

On September 4, the UPSC NDA II Exam 2022 was held for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 150th Course as well as the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), which would proceed on July 2, 2023.

To Download the NDA NA II 2022 Results:

  • Go to upsc.gov.in is the official website.

  • Click the "What's New" tab on the homepage.

  • Now, select "Written Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022" from the drop-down menu.

  • The UPSC NDA merit list will be displayed on the screen.

  • Download and print this page for future reference.

