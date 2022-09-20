UPSC declares NDA NA II 2022 results, learn to check at upsc.gov.in

File Photo

On September 19, the Union Public Service Commission announced the results of the UPSC National Defense Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2022. The results are available on the official website at upsc.gov.in for the candidates.

On September 4, the UPSC NDA II Exam 2022 was held for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 150th Course as well as the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), which would proceed on July 2, 2023.

To Download the NDA NA II 2022 Results: