UPSC CSE final result 2022 expected soon at upsc.gov.in, know details

the UPSC is anticipated to declare the final result 2022 between May 22 to 25 | Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon declare the final result of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022. Candidates who appeared the exams will be able to download the CSE final result from both upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to declare the CSE final result 2022 between May 22 to May 25, although an official confirmation is still pending.

582 candidates took the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) phase 3 personality test from April 24 to May 18. Candidates who passed the UPSC CSE Main 2023 exam were notified about the interview round. On March 28 of this year, the commission posted the phase 3 interview dates and schedule on its official website, upsc.gov.in. The personality test interview was held at the commission’s office in Delhi.

Steps to download

1. Visit UPSC’s official site at upsc.gov.in.

2. Search and click on “UPSC CSE 2022 Result” when activated.

3. On the new window, enter the login credentials as asked and click on submit.

4. The UPSC CSE 2022 final result will appear on the screen.

5. Check and download the UPSC CSE result

6. Take a printout of the CSE result for future reference.