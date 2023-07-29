UPSC CMS 2023 Results Declared: Check List of Qualified Candidates on upsc.gov.in | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results for the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS) 2023 on its official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check the list of qualified candidates on the website.

"The Schedule of the Interview of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test and who will submit their DAF, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due course of time. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter. The candidates are requested to visit the Commission’s website (http://www.upsc.gov.in) for updates in this regard”, reads the official notification.

Steps to check for UPSC CMS 2023 Result:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website

To access the CMS 2023 results, candidates need to visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the Results Section

On the website's homepage, candidates will find a section labeled "Results." Click on the link to proceed to the results page.

Step 3: Look for CMS 2023 Results

Once on the results page, candidates should search for the link related to the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS) 2023 results.

Step 4: Check the List of Qualified Candidates

Upon clicking the relevant link, candidates will be redirected to a new page displaying the list of qualified candidates. The list will contain the names and roll numbers of candidates who successfully cleared the CMS 2023 examination.

Step 5: Download and Save the Results

Candidates are advised to download the CMS 2023 results and save a copy for future reference. They may also take a printout of the results for documentation purposes.

At the time of the interview or personality test, the candidates would be requested to bring original certificates to support their claims on their age, age relaxation, date of birth, educational background, community reservation, benchmark disability (if applicable), etc.

