UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 Today; Important Instructions And Guidelines

Representative image | File

The Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024 by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is scheduled to take place today, June 16. Appearing for this competitive exam, which is the first step in the selection process for various government positions, are candidates from all across the country.

Reporting time and exam time:

Reporting time for paper 1: 9 am

Paper 1 Exam time: 9:30 Am to 11:30 am

Reporting time for paper 2: 2 PM

Paper 2 Exam time: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Candidates are advised to reach their respective exam centers well in advance. Entry to the examination hall will close 30 minutes before the start of each paper.

Guidelines:

Keep a copy of your printed admission card with you. Check that the information on the admit card is accurate and complete.

Please bring a valid original photo ID proof, such as a passport, voter ID, or Aadhaar card, as directed by the admit card guidelines.

When filling out the OMR papers, use only a black ballpoint pen. Pens of other kinds or colours are not allowed.

Put on loose, comfy, and non-restrictive apparel.

Keep in mind that wearing jewellery, big buttons, or brooches could prolong security procedures.

Digital watches, smartwatches, and other electronic gadgets are absolutely forbidden; only analogue timepieces are permitted.

Avoid wearing any items during the exam that could raise suspicions or make you uncomfortable.

For more updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.