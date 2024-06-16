 UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 Today; Important Instructions And Guidelines
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 Today; Important Instructions And Guidelines

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 Today; Important Instructions And Guidelines

The Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024 by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is scheduled to take place today, June 16.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, June 16, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
Representative image | File

The Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024 by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is scheduled to take place today, June 16. Appearing for this competitive exam, which is the first step in the selection process for various government positions, are candidates from all across the country.

Reporting time and exam time:

Reporting time for paper 1: 9 am

Paper 1 Exam time: 9:30 Am to 11:30 am

Reporting time for paper 2: 2 PM

Paper 2 Exam time: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Candidates are advised to reach their respective exam centers well in advance. Entry to the examination hall will close 30 minutes before the start of each paper.

Guidelines:

Keep a copy of your printed admission card with you. Check that the information on the admit card is accurate and complete.

Please bring a valid original photo ID proof, such as a passport, voter ID, or Aadhaar card, as directed by the admit card guidelines.

When filling out the OMR papers, use only a black ballpoint pen. Pens of other kinds or colours are not allowed.

Put on loose, comfy, and non-restrictive apparel.

Keep in mind that wearing jewellery, big buttons, or brooches could prolong security procedures.

Digital watches, smartwatches, and other electronic gadgets are absolutely forbidden; only analogue timepieces are permitted.

Avoid wearing any items during the exam that could raise suspicions or make you uncomfortable.

Read Also
UPSC CSE 2024 Admit Card Out; Download NOW!
article-image

For more updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MHT CET Results 2024 Announced Today At 6 PM

MHT CET Results 2024 Announced Today At 6 PM

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 Today; Important Instructions And Guidelines

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 Today; Important Instructions And Guidelines

Civil Services Examination-2024: 15K Students To Appear For UPSC Exam Across 37 Centres In Indore

Civil Services Examination-2024: 15K Students To Appear For UPSC Exam Across 37 Centres In Indore

Bhopal: Private Schools Deny RTE Admissions; State Education Centre Issues Stern Warnings

Bhopal: Private Schools Deny RTE Admissions; State Education Centre Issues Stern Warnings

SSC Grade C Stenographer Results 2024 Released; Skill Test Cut-off Marks Out

SSC Grade C Stenographer Results 2024 Released; Skill Test Cut-off Marks Out