UPSC Civil Services (Main) 2020 results out on upsc.gov.in - Here's how you can check

Results for the UPSC Civil Services (Main) 2020 exam have been released on the official government website. As per a notice uploaded by PIB, the results for the exams held from 8th January 2021 to 17th January 2021 have been uploaded, and the selected candidates are now eligible for the interview round.

Candidates who had qualified for the Mains can now check their results by logging on to the UPSC website at this link or check out the PDF attached below. Once you log onto the website, you will see a segment called "written result". Click on this and then download the attached document for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020. Check and download the same. The document gives all relevant instructions as well as the scores.