UPSC CDS II, NDA NA II 2024 Admit Card Released; Check Details Here

File Photo

The UPSC CDS II, NDA NA II 2024 hall passes were made available on Friday, August 23 by the Union Public Service Commission, or UPSC. It is important for candidates to know that they will need to provide information like their registration or roll number in order to download the hall passes. The UPSC hopes to fill 34 positions in the Naval Academy and 370 places in the National Defence Academy through the recruitment exams.

Examinees can obtain their hall passes by visiting the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in, to download them.



On September 1, 2024, the UPSC will administer the Combined Defence Services Examinations II 2024 and the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination II 2024. Similarly, the UPSC CDS test will be held in order to fill 459 positions within the company.

How to check?



-Go to UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.

-Select the section on admit cards that is accessible from the homepage.

-Select the "E-Admit Cards for Various Examinations of UPSC" link.

-Click the link to download the necessary hall passes for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2024, or the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2024, on the following page.

-To download the e-Admit Card, click.

-On the following page, enter your credentials as requested.

-The screen will show your hall passes for UPSC CDS II and NDA NA II.

-Get the hall pass by downloading it, then print a copy for your records.