UPSC CDS 1 2022: Marks declared for recommended candidates at upsc.gov.in.

Candidates were chosen for various services including the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Indian Air Force, and Officers Training Academy.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
The UPSC CDS 1 result 2022 was announced on January 12, 2023. F | File Photo
New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the final recommended candidates' marks from the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) 1 2022 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CDS 1 result 2022 was announced on January 12, 2023.

The PDF file contains the candidate's roll number, name, written total marks, Staff Selection Board (SSB) marks, final total marks, and date of birth. Candidates were chosen for various services including the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Indian Air Force, and Officers Training Academy.

Final recommendations include 104 candidates for the Indian Military Academy, 46 candidates for the Indian Naval Academy, 14 candidates for the Indian Air Force, and 135 candidates for the Officer Training Academy. UPSC announced the CDS 1 2022 result for 198 candidates who qualified in both the CDS 1 2022 exam and the SSB in order of merit. The results of the medical examination were not taken into account by UPSC when preparing the final merit list for the CDS 1 exam.

The final UPSC CDS 1 2022 results will be available on the UPSC website for 30 days. The marks of non-recommended candidates will also be posted on the UPSC website.

