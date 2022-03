The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will hear on March 21 the plea filed by UPSC aspirants, who had missed their Civil Services exam due to Covid-19 and sought an additional attempt.

A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar had adjourned the matter after Union Public Service Commission counsel sought time to seek instruction on the matter.

The court has hereby asked the parties concerned to file an affidavit on the plea

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 06:52 PM IST