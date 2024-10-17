UPPSC PCS Prelims October 2024 Exam Rescheduled To THIS Month! Check Now

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 |

The October exam of the Combined State/Senior Subordinate Services (Pvt.) Examination-2024 has been rescheduled by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. On the UPPSC website, uppsc.up.gov.in, candidates can review the official notice.

The official notice states that the examination has been rescheduled for mid-December 2024. The date and time of the exam will shortly be communicated to each candidate individually through another official notice.

How to check official notice?

-Go to uppsc.up.gov.in, the UPPSC's official website.

-Go to the 'What's new' section and click on the link titled 'UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 examination postponed notice.'

-The details will be checked by applicants in a new PDF file that opens.

-Save a hard copy of the page after downloading it in case you need it later.

Exam pattern



This is an OMR sheet based exam. There will be two required papers in the preliminary exam for the combined state/upper subordinate services test. Paper I will be held from 9.30 to 11.30 am, and Paper II from 2.30 to 4.30 pm. There will be two hours allotted for the two papers, each carrying 200 marks.



The qualifying paper, Paper II of the preliminary exam, will have a minimum qualifying mark of 33%. In order to be evaluated, applicants need to be included in both papers.