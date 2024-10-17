 UPPSC PCS Prelims October 2024 Exam Rescheduled To THIS Month! Check Now
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPPSC PCS Prelims October 2024 Exam Rescheduled To THIS Month! Check Now

UPPSC PCS Prelims October 2024 Exam Rescheduled To THIS Month! Check Now

There will be two required papers in the preliminary exam for the combined state/upper subordinate services test.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 |

The October exam of the Combined State/Senior Subordinate Services (Pvt.) Examination-2024 has been rescheduled by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. On the UPPSC website, uppsc.up.gov.in, candidates can review the official notice.

The official notice states that the examination has been rescheduled for mid-December 2024. The date and time of the exam will shortly be communicated to each candidate individually through another official notice.

How to check official notice?

-Go to uppsc.up.gov.in, the UPPSC's official website.
-Go to the 'What's new' section and click on the link titled 'UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 examination postponed notice.'

FPJ Shorts
IND vs NZ 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Continues To Falter With Bat, Cleaned Up By Tim Southee With Beauty Of Delivery For 2 Runs; Video
IND vs NZ 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Continues To Falter With Bat, Cleaned Up By Tim Southee With Beauty Of Delivery For 2 Runs; Video
No Discussions Regarding Restoration Of India-Pakistan Bilateral Series Took Place During EAM Jaishankar's Visit To Islamabad: Sources
No Discussions Regarding Restoration Of India-Pakistan Bilateral Series Took Place During EAM Jaishankar's Visit To Islamabad: Sources
Valmiki Jayanti 2024: Rituals, Time, Story And Everything To Know
Valmiki Jayanti 2024: Rituals, Time, Story And Everything To Know
Boeing Shares Bloom In Green As It Looks To Raise $15 Billion Amid Looming Job Cuts
Boeing Shares Bloom In Green As It Looks To Raise $15 Billion Amid Looming Job Cuts
Read Also
NCERT Textbooks Now On Amazon For Students & UPSC Aspirants, Know Key Benefits
article-image

-The details will be checked by applicants in a new PDF file that opens.
-Save a hard copy of the page after downloading it in case you need it later.

Exam pattern

This is an OMR sheet based exam. There will be two required papers in the preliminary exam for the combined state/upper subordinate services test. Paper I will be held from 9.30 to 11.30 am, and Paper II from 2.30 to 4.30 pm. There will be two hours allotted for the two papers, each carrying 200 marks.

The qualifying paper, Paper II of the preliminary exam, will have a minimum qualifying mark of 33%. In order to be evaluated, applicants need to be included in both papers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPPSC PCS Prelims October 2024 Exam Rescheduled To THIS Month! Check Now

UPPSC PCS Prelims October 2024 Exam Rescheduled To THIS Month! Check Now

Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 1 Registration To Close Today, Check Fee Details &...

Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 1 Registration To Close Today, Check Fee Details &...

UP: Candidates In Prayagraj Protest For One-Day UPPSC Exams, Flood Social Media with...

UP: Candidates In Prayagraj Protest For One-Day UPPSC Exams, Flood Social Media with...

'Never Called For Closure Of Madrassas, Muslim Children Should Get Formal Education,' Says NCPCR...

'Never Called For Closure Of Madrassas, Muslim Children Should Get Formal Education,' Says NCPCR...

WCL Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 902 Trade Apprentice Positions, Check Stipend Details,...

WCL Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 902 Trade Apprentice Positions, Check Stipend Details,...