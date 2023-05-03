UPPSC PCS Prelims 2023 admit card released; know how to download

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website- uppsc.up.gov.in | Representative image

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary exam 2023 today. The exam will be conducted on May 14. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website- uppsc.up.gov.in

UPPSC exam will be multiple-choice questions based but would be held offline. Those who clear Prelims will have to appear for Mains followed by an interview round.

UPPSC PCS prelims admit card 2023: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link ‘admit card for combined state upper subordinate services’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

The Preliminary examination for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services will have two exams for 200 marks each and of two hours duration. Both the papers will be objective type and multiple choice in which there will be 150-100 questions, respectively. The timing of paper I will be from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and the paper II will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

While it is mandatory for candidates to appear for both the papers, the paper-II of the preliminary exam will be a qualifying paper with the minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33 per cent. The merit of the candidates will be determined on the basis of marks obtained in paper-I of the preliminary exam.