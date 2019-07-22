UPPSC PCS-J Result 2018-19 results declared check on uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared the results for Provincial Civil Services(PCS) or Judiciary(PCS-J) exam 2018. The results have been declared on the official website. The candidates who have appeared for the exams can check on uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSCPCS-J prelims exam were held on December 16, 2018, in which about 64691 candidates had applied out of which only 6041 candidates got selected for the main exams.

The Main exams were conducted on January 30, 31 and February 1, 2019. A total of around 5735 students had appeared for the main exams out of which only 1847 students qualified for the interview.

The Interviews were held from June 21, 2019, to July 17, 2019. In which only 610 students got selected and made to the final merit list. Th8is year Akansha Tiwari topped in UPPSCPCS-J exam 2018.

UPPSC PCS-J Result 2018-19: Steps to Check

Go on to the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

On the home page click on the given link 'UPPCS J Result 2018 Download'.

On the login page, enter your registration number and date of birth.

You can download it for future reference