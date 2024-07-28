UPPSC Brings Strict Ordinance To Prevent Cheating, Malpractices Into Effect | Representative image

Beginning with the Staff Nurse Allopathy (Female/Male) Main Examination-2024, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has incorporated the recently enacted strict Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Ordinance-2024 into its recruitment exams. On July 28, this recruitment exam is planned to be held in order to fill 2240 open positions.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Ordinance 2024 was approved by the Yogi government on June 30 and notified on July 1. For those involved in unfair practices and paper leaks in public examinations, there is a maximum penalty of ₹1 crore and up to life imprisonment.

The ordinance was approved after the Union government announced that the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, will take effect on June 21. The bill provides for fines of up to ₹1 crore and up to five years in prison for malpractices and organised cheating in government recruitment exams.

The Ordinance

This ordinance strictly prohibits using unfair methods, cheating, and illegally distributing or leaking question papers. Participation in these types of activities carries a penalty of up to Rs 1 crore in fines and life in prison.

The UPPSC deputy secretary, Virendra Mani Tripathi, released the information for the Staff Nurse Allopathy (Female/Male) Main Examination-2024 on Friday. It is confirmed by Tripathi that the exam would be covered by the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Ordinance-2024.

UPPSC Nurse Allopathy Exam 2024

The exam is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM and run until 12:30 PM. The 2240 male and female staff nurse seats up for grabs in the Mains exam will be filled at multiple testing locations in Prayagraj and Lucknow. There are approximately 171 seats reserved for male candidates and 2069 seats reserved for female candidates, according to the commission's official notification.