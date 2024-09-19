UPPSC Agriculture Services Prelims 2024 Result Announced; Check Important Details

Representative Image | Pixabay

The results of the Combined State Agriculture Service (Prelims) Exam 2024 have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Applicants who took the exam on August 18, 2024, can now visit uppsc.up.nic.in, the official UPPSC website, to view their results.



Online applications for the exam totalled 40,923. 23,866 applicants were selected from among these applications to take the test.



2,029 individuals have been shortlisted by the UPPSC based on their preliminary exam results.

How to check?



-Go to uppsc.up.nic.in, the official website of the UPPSC.

-Find and click the "Results" section on the homepage.

-Follow the link to the "Combined State Agriculture Service Result 2024."

-Select "Combined State Agriculture Service (Pre.) Examination 2024" by clicking on the link.

-The results will be shown as a PDF document that opens with this. You have the option to download it for later use or see it online.

-Look up your roll number in the PDF to find out if you're eligible to take the main test.

UPPSC Agriculture Services Prelims Exam 2024



On August 18, the prelims exam took place from 9.30 to 11.30 a.m. The purpose of the hiring campaign is to fill 268 positions overall.

On August 22, 2024, the answer key for this was made available. For this exam, online applications were accepted from April 10, 2024, to May 10, 2024. Three months later, in August, the preliminary examination was carried out.