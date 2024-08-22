UPPSC Agricultural Services Prelims Answer Key 2024 Released: Raise Objections By Aug 28

Official website

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has announced the provisional answer key of the Combined State Agricultural Services (Prelims) Exam 2024. Candidates who are eligible for the same can download the answer keys from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in .

Suggestions, if any can be submitted by candidates by August 28 (5.00 PM) in the format available on Commission’s website. The Preliminary exam will be held on August 18 from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 268 vacancies.

Read the official notification.

Steps to download answer key:

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, go to the Answer Key tab

Click on the Combined Agriculture Services exam answer key link

The answer key will appear on the screen

Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference

Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to the answer key.