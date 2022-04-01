UPPSC ACF RFO Mains to begin from April 3, find details here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released admit cards for its Mains for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) on the official website- https://uppsc.up.nic.in/.

The commission is set to hold the mains exam for ACF/RFO from April 3 onwards.

Candidates who have successfully passed the mains exam round for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) can download UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Admit Card 2022 from the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 02:32 PM IST