UPPSC 2024: Admit Cards Released For Technical Education Department Lecturers, Direct Link Here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued admit cards for the recruitment examination of lecturers in the Technical Education Department. Candidates who applied under advertisement number 7/E-1/2021 can download their admit cards from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Examinations for which Admit Cards are Available:

Textile Technology

Textile Design Printing

Carpet Technology

Electrical Engineering

Architecture

Textile Chemistry

Textile Engineering

Pharmacy

Direct Link To Download Admit Card

To download the UPPSC admit cards, candidates need to enter their registration numbers, dates of birth, select their gender, and input the verification code displayed.

Visit the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on the admit card download link for various posts in the Technical Education Department on the homepage.

Select your subject.

Enter your login details.

Submit the information and download the admit card.

Review the instructions on the admit card, including exam date, time, venue, reporting time, and guidelines.

Print the admit card for future reference.

For more information regarding the examination, candidates are encouraged to check the official UPPSC website.