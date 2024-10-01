UPMSP UP Board Opens Application Correction Window For Class 10, 12 Exams 2025, Check Details

Representational image

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will open the application correction window for the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams 2025 today, October 1. Students who have successfully registered can make changes to their application forms by visiting the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

To modify their UP Board Class 10 and 12 application forms, students will need to use their login credentials, including their registration number and date of birth.

The application correction window will remain open until October 5, 2024. No new student details will be accepted or uploaded during this time.

UP Board Exams 2025: Application Correction

School principals will have the opportunity to correct and update previously submitted student information in the system. This correction window is crucial for rectifying any inaccuracies to ensure that all data is fully accurate before finalization.

The system will only permit modifications to existing records, ensuring that all information is updated correctly. Principals are advised to review the data carefully to prevent any errors or discrepancies.

Additionally, October 10, 2024, has been set as the final deadline for schools to submit a photo-verified list of registered students. This list, along with the necessary supporting documents, must be submitted to the district school inspector’s office, which will then forward the records to the council's regional offices.

UP Board Class 10 and 12 Application Form 2025: Editable Fields

During the correction window for the UP Board Exams 2025 application form, certain fields can be modified. The editable fields typically include:

Student's Name: Corrections to spelling or format.

Date of Birth: Fixing incorrect birth dates.

Parent's Name: Corrections in the spelling of father's or mother's name.

Gender: Amendments to gender details, if required.

Category (Caste): Corrections in the category (General, OBC, SC/ST).

Subject Choices: Adjustments to optional subjects or streams.

Address Details: Updates to the student's residential address.

Photograph: Uploading or correcting the student’s photograph.

Signature: Correcting the student’s signature.

Mobile Number/Email: Updating contact details.

Disability Status: Adding or correcting any disability-related information, if applicable.