UPMSP 10th, 12th Results 2022: Here's the toppers list, pass percentage

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 04:51 PM IST
The UP Board 10th result 2022 was released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). At upresults.nic.in, the Class 10 result link has been activated. This year's High School exam pass rate was 88.18 percent, with Prince Patel topping the list.

This year, a total of 88.18 percent of pupils passed the UP Board Class 10 exam. The High School exam was successfully passed by 22.24 lakh (22,22,475) students.

This year, 85.33 percent of students cleared the UP Board 12th exam with flying colours. Girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 90.15 percent compared to 81.21 percent for boys.

Here's the topper's list Class 10:

Rank 1- Prince Patel

Rank 2- Sankriti Thakur

Kiran Kushwaha

Rank 3- Aniket Sharma

Rank 4- Palak Awasthi

Astha Singh

Rank 5- Ekta Verma

Atharv Srivastava.

Toppers List Class 12:

Divyanshi scored the highest in the UPMSP intermediate, Class 12 exam. She received a score of 95.40 percent.

Here's how to view result:

  • Go to the official website -- upmsp.edu.in

  • Select the designated result link.

  • Enter roll number, school code.

  • Submit and download the UPMSP result and take a printout for future reference.

