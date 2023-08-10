UPJEE Answer Key 2023 OUT At jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Candidates Can Raise Objection

JEECUP Answer Key 2023 OUT | Representative image

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2023 answer keys are out on the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can estimate their probable scores for UP JEE exam 2023 after matching their answers with the answer key provided by the council. They can access and download the answer key by entering their roll number, password, and the provided security pin.

Candidates can also raise objections if they wish to challenge any discrepancies or disagreements with the provided answers until August 11, 2023. They need to pay a nominal fee of Rs 100 per question for each challenge submitted.

The council has taken measures to ensure fairness in this process. In cases where a challenge is found to be correct, the challenge fee will be refunded to the candidate. Conversely, for incorrect challenges, the fee will be forfeited by JEECUP Lucknow.

Candidates aiming to challenge the JEECUP 2023 answer key must support their claims with relevant documents or proof. This requirement is essential for the challenge to be accepted and considered.

The Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic exam for 2023 was conducted from August 2 to 7, 2023. It is worth noting that the final scores will be officially released alongside the JEECUP 2023 results.

Steps to download JEECUP 2023 Answer Key:

Visit official site at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Enter your JEECUP 2023 roll number, password, and the security pin provided.

Once logged in, navigate to the "Answer Key" or "Download Answer Key" section.

Choose the specific question paper set/code that you attempted during the JEECUP 2023 exam. This will ensure you download the relevant answer key.

Click on the "Download" button next to your chosen question paper set. The answer key file will be downloaded to your device in PDF format.

Open the downloaded PDF file to view the JEECUP 2023 Answer Key.

Save it for future reference and score estimation.