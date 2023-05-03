UPJEE 2023 registration date extended, last date to apply May 15, direct link here

UPJEE 2023 registration | Representative image

Lucknow: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Council, Uttar Pradesh has extended the last date to submit the applications for post diploma in industrial safety and polytechnic 2023.

The last date to register for the UPJEE 2023 registration is May 15.

Interested candidates who wants to apply for the UPJEE 2023 can visit at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

"Online Registration Schedule for Joint Entrance Examination Council (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) and (Polytechnic) has been Extended till 15-05-2023," read the official website.

While registering for the UPJEE 2023, applicants are advised to specify their group in the Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic online form.

As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted from June 1 to June 5.

The admit card for the entrance test will be made available on the official website on May 22.

Application fee for UPJEE 2023:

Rs. 300 for candidates from the General or Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

Rs. 200 for candidates from SC/ST category.

Steps to apply for UPJEE 2023:

Go to JEECUP’s official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on the registration link provided for ‘Post Diploma in Industrial Safety’ or ‘Polytechnic’ as required.

Then click on the new registration link. Enter details such as name, email address, mobile number and others to register.

Once the registration is done, log in using the application number and password.

On the new window, fill up the application form and upload all the required documents.

Pay the fee and submit the form as instructed.

Download the confirmation page.

Keep a copy of the application form for future use or need.