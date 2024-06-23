UPCATET 2024 Results Released; Check UG And PG Scores At upcatet.org | Freepik Image

The undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) UPCATET 2024 results have been made public by the SVP University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut. Candidates who took the test can visit the official website, upcatet.org, to view or download their results. This year, the exam was conducted on June 11 and 12, 2024.

The UPCATET is conducted in order to shortlist candidates for admissions to undergraduate and graduate programmes in technology and agriculture. The candidates who have successfully cleared the test will have the opportunity to participate in the UPCATET counselling procedure, which is set for June 27, 2024.

Candidates can also click here to check their results directly.

Candidates should be aware that in order to view the results, they must go to the login page, choose their course, and input their six-digit registration number.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. In case candidates have queries regarding their results, they can contact the help desk va mobile number : +91-9120304024 or e-mail : help@upcatet.org.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the above-mentioned exam.