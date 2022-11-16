e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP: Youth ends life after shooting teacher six times

UP: Youth ends life after shooting teacher six times

The woman has been admitted to a private hospital in Etawah, where the doctors said that her condition is critical.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Representational picture | File
Follow us on

Etawah: A youth allegedly committed suicide after firing six bullets at a female teacher in a primary school in the Ikdil area of Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh.

The woman has been admitted to a private hospital in Etawah, where the doctors said that her condition is critical.

The woman's relatives said that they were informed about her lying on the road in an injured state by a passer-by, after which they informed the police.

Top police officials along with forensic experts reached the spot and started investigations.

Read Also
Uttarakhand: Student, teacher killed; 35 others injured as school bus collides with truck
article-image

Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jai Prakash Singh and district magistrate Avanish Kumar Rai also reached the spot.

Etawah SSP Jai Prakash Singh said, "Firstly, we got information about the woman being gunned down but later the young man's body was recovered."

The SSP said that the injured woman and the youth were known to each other.

"The matter is being investigated and action will be taken on the basis of whatever facts come out after the probe," he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Women allowed in certain branches of Indian Navy University: Centre to Delhi HC

Women allowed in certain branches of Indian Navy University: Centre to Delhi HC

UP: Youth ends life after shooting teacher six times

UP: Youth ends life after shooting teacher six times

Kerala: Schools, offices to remain closed in Alappuzha today

Kerala: Schools, offices to remain closed in Alappuzha today

IIT Madras to launch course on advanced quantum computing

IIT Madras to launch course on advanced quantum computing

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 registrations end today; know more here

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 registrations end today; know more here