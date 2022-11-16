UP: Youth ends life after shooting teacher six times

Representational picture | File

Etawah: A youth allegedly committed suicide after firing six bullets at a female teacher in a primary school in the Ikdil area of Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh.

The woman has been admitted to a private hospital in Etawah, where the doctors said that her condition is critical.

The woman's relatives said that they were informed about her lying on the road in an injured state by a passer-by, after which they informed the police.

Top police officials along with forensic experts reached the spot and started investigations.

Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jai Prakash Singh and district magistrate Avanish Kumar Rai also reached the spot.

Etawah SSP Jai Prakash Singh said, "Firstly, we got information about the woman being gunned down but later the young man's body was recovered."

The SSP said that the injured woman and the youth were known to each other.

"The matter is being investigated and action will be taken on the basis of whatever facts come out after the probe," he added.