UP university suspends 40 BTech students for showing fake documents

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
MMMTU vice-chancellor J.P. Pandey said that the admission of 40 students was cancelled after a three-member probe report confirmed malpractice. | IANS
Gorakhpur: The Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University (MMMTU) has suspended the admission of 40 B.Tech students of different branches over the alleged use of fake certificates.

MMMTU vice-chancellor J.P. Pandey said that the admission of 40 students was cancelled after a three-member probe report confirmed the malpractice. He added that legal action has also been initiated against the students.

The case first came to light in September last year when a professor at the varsity found that a girl produced a fake admission fee receipt.

Subsequently, her admission allotment number was sent to the varsity authorities and a three-member panel was constituted to probe the case.

Gross irregularities in the admission process surfaced during this investigation.

Following the probe report, the academic council recommended the suspension of admission of 40 B. Tech students of 2020-21 and 2021-22 batches.

The fraud has prompted the university administration to investigate its admission process from 2017-18 and the possibility of involvement of a racket.

