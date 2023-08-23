 UP: X Microblogger Sandeep Singh Exposes Tragic Shooting Incident Of A Student In Jaunpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP: X Microblogger Sandeep Singh Exposes Tragic Shooting Incident Of A Student In Jaunpur

UP: X Microblogger Sandeep Singh Exposes Tragic Shooting Incident Of A Student In Jaunpur

His post read, "In Jaunpur, miscreants shot and killed student leader Satish Yadav in public. There is Jungle Raj in Uttar Pradesh. Backwards, Dalit, tribal, women, no one is safe here."

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
X Microblogger Sandeep Singh Exposes Tragic Shooting Incident Of A Student In Jaunpur | Representational Image

Jaunpur: A harrowing incident in Jaunpur has been brought to the forefront by Twitter user Sandeep Singh @KaunSandeep. Singh's tweet mourns the public shooting of student leader Satish Yadav and raises concerns about the prevailing lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh.

His tweet read, "In Jaunpur, miscreants shot and killed student leader Satish Yadav in public. There is Jungle Raj in Uttar Pradesh. Backwards, Dalit, tribal, women, no one is safe here."

Adding a layer to this tragedy, the accompanying video captures the a sight of Satish Yadav's grief-stricken parents. The video also depicts local law enforcement taking suspected culprits into custody and transporting them in a police van.

Sandeep Singh's tweet not only exposes a disturbing reality but also highlights the vulnerability of marginalized communities in the region. The incident raises crucial questions about safety and justice for all residents.

As discussions prompted by the tweet gain momentum, the public eye remains on the progress of the investigation and subsequent actions. Singh's tweet exemplifies how social media can amplify awareness and rally support for justice.

In the face of adversity, it is vital to uphold societal values and ensure that incidents like these are thoroughly addressed to restore public faith in security and governance.

Read Also
UP Crime: Class 9 Girl Student Raped By Senior Schoolmates In Meerut
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Euphoria Among Maharashtra Students as Chandrayaan-3 Reaches Moon's South Pole; See Pictures Here

Euphoria Among Maharashtra Students as Chandrayaan-3 Reaches Moon's South Pole; See Pictures Here

UP: X Microblogger Sandeep Singh Exposes Tragic Shooting Incident Of A Student In Jaunpur

UP: X Microblogger Sandeep Singh Exposes Tragic Shooting Incident Of A Student In Jaunpur

Delhi: Three Held for Cheating People on Pretext of Helping in MBBS Admissions

Delhi: Three Held for Cheating People on Pretext of Helping in MBBS Admissions

Bengal: Initial Police Probe Reveals Molestation, Ragging in Jadavpur Student's Death Case

Bengal: Initial Police Probe Reveals Molestation, Ragging in Jadavpur Student's Death Case

SSC MTS Tier 1 Admit Cards 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in, Details Inside

SSC MTS Tier 1 Admit Cards 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in, Details Inside