 UP Tragedy: 8-Year-Old Boy Killed After Memorial Plaque Collapses On Him At School In Kannauj's Achnakapur Village
IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo

Kannauj: An eight-year-old boy Vimal lost his life after a memorial plaque honouring freedom fighters collapsed on him in Achnakapur village, within the jurisdiction of Talgram police station in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, the police said.

About The Tragedy

The victim, son of a local farmer Dharampal Rajput, was playing with his friends at a primary school when the unfortunate incident occurred. According to reports, Vimal was swinging on a plaque when it suddenly broke and fell on him, resulting in fatal injuries. His friends, who were nearby, managed to escape unharmed.

Complain Registered

"A complaint has been lodged by the victim's family," he said, adding that further action will be taken on the findings of the investigation and the post-mortem report.

