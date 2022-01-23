UP TET aspirants denied entry to Noida exam center for not presenting 'valid' documents

Many candidates who appeared for the UP Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in Noida on Sunday were denied entry for not producing valid documents. A UP TET aspirant claims that they were denied entry at Sector 30 DPS - exam centre in Noida. "We have all the documents, but they want us to show the principal's signature. I cannot get it if the person is in Allahabad. They won't let us appear," the aspirant said.

Another aspirant claimed that the gate of this centre was closed before the scheduled time. "Schools in the state are closed. We were told that the admit card could be attested by any government official. When an official attests, they check original documents. But still, they are not allowing us inside. They are threatening to put us behind bars. Secondly, we have got all our documents with us including government ID proofs," a man said.

Briefly, some aspirants even sat at the gate of the centre as a sign of protest. Meanwhile, Ranvijay Singh, ADCP, Noida said, "Those not having valid documents were not allowed, as per the officials here. For mark sheet attestation, they should have it signed either by Principal or a concerned officer, but they got it from somewhere (else), which is why they were denied entry."

The UP TET paper was canceled last year following the alleged leak of the question paper. The exam is being held across the state today. At Islamia College in Lucknow, the exam was conducted following proper COVID protocols." All arrangements have been made including curbs to check malpractices," said Sonam, an aspirant.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Earlier this month had directed officials to make complete arrangements to conduct the UP Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) fairly and systematically.CM Adityanath held a review meeting with officials regarding the COVID situation in the state. During the meeting, he had instructed officials to make comprehensive arrangements to conduct the UPTET scheduled for January 23.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 02:29 PM IST