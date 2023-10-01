UP: Teachers Make Reels in School, Pressurize Students To Like Them

Twitter

Instagram reel has been trending a lot nowadays irrespective of the age group. In this process a school in UP's Amroha has come to light after some of its teachers allegedly forced their students to like and share their posts on Instagram. They also asked them to follow to their accounts. The primary school teachers are also accused of filming Reels in the school premises.

A student told the India today that the teacher records reels in school and ask students to like & share them. "She also threatens to beat us if we don't do so", added the student.

Students also accused teachers of teaching properly in the school. As per the report, another student alleged that a teacher also forces students to do dishes, cook food, and make tea for her.

The teachers who were found to be making reels in the school were identified as Poonam Singh, Ambika Goyal, and Neetu Kashyap. However, they all denied making reels and told media that they are there to provide good education to their students.

Ambika Goyal said that she has no information about this. "We teach children diligently during school time. We sometimes make videos during school time for children to learn", added teacher. Meanwhile Block Education Officer Gangeshwari Aarti Gupta, who is looking into the matter, said that she is probing the issue.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)