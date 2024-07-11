UP: Teacher Suspended For Playing 'Candy Crush', Talking On Phone During Work Hours | IANS

Can playing Candy Crush get you suspended? The answer is apparently yes, because that is exactly what happened in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

After being caught playing Candy Crush Saga for more than an hour during work hours, a government school teacher was suspended.

The District Magistrate (DM) discovered that the teacher used Facebook for 17 minutes during work hours in addition to other apps including Instagram, YouTube, WhatsApp, and others. The teacher also played Candy Crush Saga for one hour and 17 minutes and talked on the phone for 26 minutes. On an official notice, the DM shared a picture of the teacher's weekly screen time and suspended the teacher.

The official notice was shared on social media platform, 'X' and in no time went viral, with many people calling out the DM for infringing privacy of the teacher.

A UP govt school teacher in Sambhal district was suspended after district magistrate (DM) scrubbed through his mobile activity. According to official report, the teacher played Candy crush saga game for 1 hours 17 minutes, spoke over his phone for 26 minutes and used Facebook for… pic.twitter.com/0Tv2yvqXCt — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 10, 2024

Netizens React

A user commented, "Clear infringement of privacy. If he isn't taking class, punish him", while another user said that, "There should be a case on DM for breaching privacy without authorization He must be punished."

Another user commented, "How can he do that? And so what? Was he doing this during class time? How can the DM 'scrub' through his or anyones phone?"

While, there were others who also supported the DM. A user said, "Absolutely tough situation calls tough measure. Teacher mobile was checked before 2 PM. From morning 8 AM to 2PM out of 6 hours , 2 hours on phone was enough to show how much he is sincere."

Another user said, "Teacher is guilty too, if a person is an employee, the working hours belong to the employer and the employer can ask for its accountability."