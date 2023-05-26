 UP: Teacher asks student for sexual favours in viral video; probe initiated
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP: Teacher asks student for sexual favours in viral video; probe initiated

UP: Teacher asks student for sexual favours in viral video; probe initiated

A police spokesman said that though the girl in question has not lodged any complaint, the police have taken suo moto cognizance of the video and initiated a probe.

IANSUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
article-image
Earlier in the day, a group of students gheraoed the principal's office and demanded action against the teacher. | Representational image/ Pixabay

Lucknow: Prof Alok Singh, principal of the TD College, affiliated to Purvanchal University, has issued a show cause notice to the teacher who allegedly sought sexual favours from a girl student, promising to get her passed in the B.Ed and TET examinations in return.

Prof Singh told reporters that he had seen the video and sent the show cause notice to the teacher concerned, asking him to explain his conduct within three days.

Read Also
DU Exam: BA students claim most questions out of syllabus, university mulling relief measures
article-image

The principal also said that he had apprised the management of the viral video which will decided on the further course of action in the matter. Replying to a question, he said that the girl in the video had neither come forward to lodge a complaint and nor was he aware of her identity.

Earlier in the day, a group of students gheraoed the principal's office and demanded action against the teacher. The Uttar Pradesh Police have already ordered an inquiry into the viral video .

A police spokesman said that though the girl in question has not lodged any complaint, the police have taken suo moto cognizance of the video and initiated a probe.

The video that went viral on Friday shows the faculty member repeatedly asking the girl for favours and she politely says "abhi nahin".

According to reports, the girl herself recorded the conversation and uploaded it on the social media to expose the teacher.

Read Also
Delhi: Two BA students arrested for cheating people on pretext of providing UC currency on PUBG app
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Teacher asks student for sexual favours in viral video; probe initiated

UP: Teacher asks student for sexual favours in viral video; probe initiated

Students who completed Class 10 with basic maths are given more leeway to choose maths in Class 11...

Students who completed Class 10 with basic maths are given more leeway to choose maths in Class 11...

Jharkhand to get digital skills university soon: CM Soren

Jharkhand to get digital skills university soon: CM Soren

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: check zone wise passing percent

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: check zone wise passing percent

West Bengal class 12th result: Mother outshines son by 40 marks, both appeared for same exam

West Bengal class 12th result: Mother outshines son by 40 marks, both appeared for same exam