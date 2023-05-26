UP: Teacher asks student for sexual favours in viral video; probe initiated

Earlier in the day, a group of students gheraoed the principal's office and demanded action against the teacher. | Representational image/ Pixabay

Lucknow: Prof Alok Singh, principal of the TD College, affiliated to Purvanchal University, has issued a show cause notice to the teacher who allegedly sought sexual favours from a girl student, promising to get her passed in the B.Ed and TET examinations in return.

Prof Singh told reporters that he had seen the video and sent the show cause notice to the teacher concerned, asking him to explain his conduct within three days.

The principal also said that he had apprised the management of the viral video which will decided on the further course of action in the matter. Replying to a question, he said that the girl in the video had neither come forward to lodge a complaint and nor was he aware of her identity.

Earlier in the day, a group of students gheraoed the principal's office and demanded action against the teacher. The Uttar Pradesh Police have already ordered an inquiry into the viral video .

A police spokesman said that though the girl in question has not lodged any complaint, the police have taken suo moto cognizance of the video and initiated a probe.

The video that went viral on Friday shows the faculty member repeatedly asking the girl for favours and she politely says "abhi nahin".

According to reports, the girl herself recorded the conversation and uploaded it on the social media to expose the teacher.

