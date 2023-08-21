UP Police Raids Muslim Hostel of Allahabad University; Recovers 30 Crude Bombs, Country-Made Pistols

UP Police Raids Muslim Hostel of Allahabad University |

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police raided the Muslim hostel of the Allahabad University and recovered 30 crude bombs, two firearms and two live cartridges from one of the rooms. According to the sources, the Police had visited the hostel after receiving the complain of brawl among students. However, after raiding the hostel, the cops recovered bombs and weapons from a room. Meanwhile, the Prayagraj police has arrested an accused and two FIRs have been registered in the case.

Sadaqat Khan, one of the key conspirators in the Umesh Pal murder case, was arrested from the same hostel.

According to a report by the Hindu, Brijesh Singh, SHO (Colonelganj ) said that Asif Iqbal, a resident of room number 11 of the hostel, sought police help as he said there was a murderous assault on him earlier that night.

He told police he had an argument with his room partner Jalal Akbar on the night of August 18. Later that night, the men against whom he later launched the complaint, assaulted Iqbal in his room and also attacked him with a crude bomb and a country-made weapon. The report further reveals Iqbal somehow managed to flee and report the matter to the police.