UP Police Constable Result 2024: Results Expected To Be Released This Month; Check Updates

UP Police Constable 2024 | Official Website

The UP Police Constable result 2024 will soon be posted on the official website by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). The UPPBPB which administers the exam, has not yet provided an official date for the results, despite the fact that they were anticipated by the end of October. However, according to reports the result may be announced anytime now.

When the results are announced, candidates who take the test can view them on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

How to check?

-Visit uppbpb.gov.in, the UPPRPB's official website.

-Click the Constable Recruitment Exam Results link on the homepage.

-Type the required login credentials in the new window.

-To view your results, enter the data.

-Downloading and saving a copy of the scorecard is advised for future use.

Candidates who discover anomalies in their findings or have any questions about them should promptly contact the authorised officials.

It is recommended that candidates print their findings and save the paper copy somewhere safe in case they need them later.

UP Police Constable Exam 2024



The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) conducted the recruitment exam for police constables on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31. The statewide recruiting campaign aims to fill 60,244 constable positions in total.

The UPPRB assessed over 18 lakh applicants at 1,174 testing sites dispersed among the state's 67 districts.