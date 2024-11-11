 UP Police Constable Result 2024: Results Expected To Be Released This Month; Check Updates
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP Police Constable Result 2024: Results Expected To Be Released This Month; Check Updates

UP Police Constable Result 2024: Results Expected To Be Released This Month; Check Updates

When the results are announced, candidates who take the test can view them on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
UP Police Constable 2024 | Official Website

The UP Police Constable result 2024 will soon be posted on the official website by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). The UPPBPB which administers the exam, has not yet provided an official date for the results, despite the fact that they were anticipated by the end of October. However, according to reports the result may be announced anytime now.

When the results are announced, candidates who take the test can view them on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

How to check?

-Visit uppbpb.gov.in, the UPPRPB's official website.

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Tourism On Boost: Know All About States' First Luxe Seaplane Services
Kerala Tourism On Boost: Know All About States' First Luxe Seaplane Services
US-President Elect Donald Trump Names Former ICE Director Tom Homan As His 'Border Czar'
US-President Elect Donald Trump Names Former ICE Director Tom Homan As His 'Border Czar'
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sanjay Raut Accuses PM Modi & Union Home Minister Amit Shah Of 'Selling' Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena To CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sanjay Raut Accuses PM Modi & Union Home Minister Amit Shah Of 'Selling' Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena To CM Eknath Shinde
'Male Kangana Ranaut': Vikrant Massey SLAMMED For Saying India Got 'So-Called Azaadi' In 1947 (VIDEO)
'Male Kangana Ranaut': Vikrant Massey SLAMMED For Saying India Got 'So-Called Azaadi' In 1947 (VIDEO)
Read Also
UP Police Constable Result 2024 To Be Declared By October End, CM Yogi Adityanath Asks To Accelerate...
article-image

-Click the Constable Recruitment Exam Results link on the homepage.
-Type the required login credentials in the new window.
-To view your results, enter the data.
-Downloading and saving a copy of the scorecard is advised for future use.

Candidates who discover anomalies in their findings or have any questions about them should promptly contact the authorised officials.

It is recommended that candidates print their findings and save the paper copy somewhere safe in case they need them later.

UP Police Constable Exam 2024

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) conducted the recruitment exam for police constables on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31. The statewide recruiting campaign aims to fill 60,244 constable positions in total.

The UPPRB assessed over 18 lakh applicants at 1,174 testing sites dispersed among the state's 67 districts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

When Will the CBSE 2025 Class 10 and 12 Exam Date Sheet Be Released?

When Will the CBSE 2025 Class 10 and 12 Exam Date Sheet Be Released?

PhD May No Longer Be Required For Professor Posts At Colleges; UGC To Release New Draft Guidelines...

PhD May No Longer Be Required For Professor Posts At Colleges; UGC To Release New Draft Guidelines...

ICAI CA Foundation And Inter January 2025 Registration Open At icai.org; Deadline, Exam Dates,...

ICAI CA Foundation And Inter January 2025 Registration Open At icai.org; Deadline, Exam Dates,...

IIT Kanpur Launches Free 45-Day Crash Course For JEE Mains 2025 Preparation, Check Details

IIT Kanpur Launches Free 45-Day Crash Course For JEE Mains 2025 Preparation, Check Details

TOSS SSC and Intermediate Results 2024 Released: Check Your Scores Now! Direct Link Here

TOSS SSC and Intermediate Results 2024 Released: Check Your Scores Now! Direct Link Here