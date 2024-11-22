 UP Police Constable PET & PST 2024: Check Height, Weight, and Eligibility Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP Police Constable PET & PST 2024: Check Height, Weight, and Eligibility Details Here

UP Police Constable PET & PST 2024: Check Height, Weight, and Eligibility Details Here

The tests assess running endurance, height, weight, and chest measurements. Successful candidates will advance in the recruitment process for 60,244 vacancies.

Megha ChowdhuryUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
UP Police Constable 2024 | Official Website

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police Constable 2024 exam results on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in. A total of 1,74,316 candidates have cleared the cut-off and are eligible for the next phase—Physical Eligibility Tests (PET) and Physical Standard Tests (PST). Dates for these tests and admit cards will be announced soon.

UP Police PET and PST Overview

The PET and PST evaluate candidates on physical fitness and measurements. These tests include:

Physical Standard Test (PST): Height, weight, and chest measurements.

FPJ Shorts
GATE 2025 Application Correction Facility For PwD Candidates Ends Today At gate2025.iitr.ac.in; Check Details
GATE 2025 Application Correction Facility For PwD Candidates Ends Today At gate2025.iitr.ac.in; Check Details
PR Sreejesh Coached Indian Colts Depart For Oman To Defend Junior Asia Cup Title
PR Sreejesh Coached Indian Colts Depart For Oman To Defend Junior Asia Cup Title
LTIMindtree Share Surges More Than 3% On NSE After LIC Increases Stake to 7.02%
LTIMindtree Share Surges More Than 3% On NSE After LIC Increases Stake to 7.02%
'Absolute Bulls**t': Mohini Dey SLAMS Trolls Linking Her Divorce To AR Rahman, Refuses To Give Interviews
'Absolute Bulls**t': Mohini Dey SLAMS Trolls Linking Her Divorce To AR Rahman, Refuses To Give Interviews

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Running endurance within specified time limits.

Physical Standards:

Height Requirements:

Male (UR/OBC/SC): 168 cm

Male (ST): 160 cm

Female (UR/OBC/SC): 152 cm

Female (ST): 147 cm

Chest Measurements (Male):

UR/OBC/SC: 79 cm (unexpanded), 84 cm (expanded)

ST: 77 cm (unexpanded), 82 cm (expanded)

Weight:

Female candidates must weigh at least 40 kg.

Running Requirements:

Male: 4.8 km in 25 minutes

Female: 2.4 km in 14 minutes

Document Verification

Candidates must also pass Document Verification (DV), where educational certificates, identity proofs, and caste documents are thoroughly checked.

The UP Police Constable exam held in August 2024 saw over 28.91 lakh participants. Of these, more than 1.17 lakh have successfully moved to the physical assessment stage, competing for 60,244 vacancies.

Stay updated on official announcements for the next steps.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GATE 2025 Application Correction Facility For PwD Candidates Ends Today At gate2025.iitr.ac.in;...

GATE 2025 Application Correction Facility For PwD Candidates Ends Today At gate2025.iitr.ac.in;...

UP Police Constable PET & PST 2024: Check Height, Weight, and Eligibility Details Here

UP Police Constable PET & PST 2024: Check Height, Weight, and Eligibility Details Here

Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result OUT; Check Seat...

Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result OUT; Check Seat...

JKBOSE Class 11 Exam 2024: Private, Bi-Annual Result Declared

JKBOSE Class 11 Exam 2024: Private, Bi-Annual Result Declared

SNAP 2024 Registration Process To Close Today; Check Steps To Apply

SNAP 2024 Registration Process To Close Today; Check Steps To Apply