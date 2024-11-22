UP Police Constable PET & PST 2024: Check Height, Weight, and Eligibility Details Here

UP Police Constable 2024 | Official Website

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police Constable 2024 exam results on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in. A total of 1,74,316 candidates have cleared the cut-off and are eligible for the next phase—Physical Eligibility Tests (PET) and Physical Standard Tests (PST). Dates for these tests and admit cards will be announced soon.

UP Police PET and PST Overview

The PET and PST evaluate candidates on physical fitness and measurements. These tests include:

Physical Standard Test (PST): Height, weight, and chest measurements.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Running endurance within specified time limits.

Physical Standards:

Height Requirements:

Male (UR/OBC/SC): 168 cm

Male (ST): 160 cm

Female (UR/OBC/SC): 152 cm

Female (ST): 147 cm

Chest Measurements (Male):

UR/OBC/SC: 79 cm (unexpanded), 84 cm (expanded)

ST: 77 cm (unexpanded), 82 cm (expanded)

Weight:

Female candidates must weigh at least 40 kg.

Running Requirements:

Male: 4.8 km in 25 minutes

Female: 2.4 km in 14 minutes

Document Verification

Candidates must also pass Document Verification (DV), where educational certificates, identity proofs, and caste documents are thoroughly checked.

The UP Police Constable exam held in August 2024 saw over 28.91 lakh participants. Of these, more than 1.17 lakh have successfully moved to the physical assessment stage, competing for 60,244 vacancies.

Stay updated on official announcements for the next steps.