UP Police Constable Exam UPPBPB 2024: Admit Card To Be Out Today; Check Time Of Release Here | Official Website

The admit card for the UP Police Constable test will be distributed by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board at 5:00 p.m. today, August 20.

Candidates who applied for the exam can check and get the admission card for constable vacancies by visiting the UPPBPB official website, uppbpb.gov.in, once the hall passes are made available. The UPPBPB has already distributed the exam city slip.

How to download admit card?

-Go to uppbpb.gov.in to access the UP Police's official website.

-Select the "UP Police Admit Card 2024" link from the homepage.

-Candidates must input their login information on a new page that appears on the screen.

-The UP Police Admit Card 2024 will then appear on the screen when you click the submit button.

-Print off a copy of the UPPBPB Constable Hall Tickets for your records.

Candidates are required to notify the authorities right away in the event that their hall pass contains an error and have it fixed before the exam starts.

UPPBPB 2024

On August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, there will be two shifts for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam: from 10 am to noon and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Exam Pattern



There will be 150 questions in all on the written test for UP Constable. Every query will carry two marks. There will be 300 total marks in the exam. Four categories will make up the UP Police recruitment paper: General Hindi, General Knowledge, Mental Ability/Intelligence/Reasoning, and Numerical and Mental Ability Test.

The candidates will have two hours or 120 minutes to complete the exam. Additionally, each incorrect response will result in a 0.5 deduction from the score.

