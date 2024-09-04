 UP Police Constable 2024 Provisional Answer Key OUT Soon; Check Websites To Download
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will soon release the provisional answer key for the UP Police Constable Exam 2024, held from August 23-31.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 06:31 PM IST
UP Police Constable 2024 | UPPRPB

UP Police Constable Exam Answer Key 2024: The provisional answer key for the UP Police Constable Exam 2024 exam is expected to be released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board soon.

After the test ended on August 31, 2024, the candidates who took the exam are looking forward to it.

The board will release the answer key on its official website at uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to view the answer key by using their unique credentials.

Following the release of the provisional answer key, the candidates will be given a chance by the board to raise challenges and queries regarding the responses mentioned in the answer key. These challenges will then be reviewed by a team of experts.

Shortly after this process, the board will release the final answer key and the results.

How To View The Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the UPPRPB's official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Use your credentials to login

Step 3: Find the provisional answer key link for the 'UP Police Constable exam 2024'

Step 4: The answer key PDF will now open on your screen

Step 5: Check answers to all the questions

Step 6: Save a copy of the answer key for future use

This year, the exam was conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31. The UPPRPB said that the exam was held under strict security to ensure error-free conduct in a recent post on "X" (formerly known as Twitter).

"The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board heartily thanks all the candidates who participated in this important event. The candidates participated with full discipline and seriousness as per the instructions of the board. The Recruitment Board will soon move towards the further process, which will be informed to the candidates in time on the website. We wish all the candidates a bright future," the post read.

It is also advised that candidates who have any questions about the exam procedure should speak with the appropriate officials as soon as possible.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

