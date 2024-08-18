 UP Police Constable 2024 Admit Cards To Be Out Soon; All Details Inside!
UP Police Constable 2024 Admit Cards To Be Out Soon; All Details Inside!

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will release the admit cards for the aforementioned exam on August 20, 2024. The Uttar Pradesh Police is looking for candidates to fill 60,244 constable jobs.

Updated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 01:11 PM IST
UP Police Constable 2024

UP Police Constable 2024 Admit Cards: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will conduct the UP Police Constables recruitment exams on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024. The Uttar Pradesh Police is looking for candidates to fill 60,244 constable jobs.

The board will release the admit cards for the aforementioned exam on August 20, 2024. The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

Once released, the candidates who are eligible to take the exam will be able to download their admit cards from the UPPRPB's official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The applicants would need to use their registration number and birthdate on the webpage in order to download their admit card.

Earlier, the board released the exam city slip on its official website.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Search the homepage for the Admit Card link.

Step 3: Select the URL and provide the necessary information.

Step 4: Your screen will display the admission card.

Step 5: Examine the information.

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Having a valid admit card is a must for all candidates to take the exam. Under no circumstances will candidates who do not possess a valid admit card be permitted to take the exam. It is anticipated that the exam admit cards will be released shortly. Upon its distribution, the admit card will be available for download and online access for applicants who meet the requirements to take the exam.

The recruitment exams are set to be conducted at 67 different locations in UP. The exam will have 2 shifts, the first will run from 10 am to noon, and the second from 3 pm to 5 pm. On August 26, there will be an exemption in the schedule due to the Janmashtami holiday, no exam will be conducted on this day.

