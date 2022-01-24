UP: One held for impersonating candidate

On Sunday, the UP police arrested a man for allegedly appearing for a candidate in the UP Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2021 for Rs 20,000 at Pratapgarh district's Saket Girls Inter College.

As per the police, the arrested accused, namely Amarjeet Maurya, was using an electronic device while attempting the paper. Following the arrest, it was revealed that Maurya was appearing for the exam in place of Vivek Kumar.

"The case is of Saket Girls Inter College in the city, where on suspicion of Amarjeet Maurya, who was taking the examination in place of Vivek Kumar in the first shift, the room invigilator started investigating the candidate. An electronic device was seized from him and it was revealed that he was appearing for Vivek," the police said."

The room inspector informed the police about this and arrested Munna Bhai. During the conversation, Munna Bhai told that his deal was done for Rs 20,000," they added. The arrested Amarjeet Maurya is a resident of Kalyanpur and was appearing in place of Vivek, a resident of the neighbouring village of Dandwa. The UP TET paper was cancelled last year following the alleged question paper leak. The exam was held across the state yesterday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 03:21 PM IST