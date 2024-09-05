UP: 'No Teacher Recruitment For 6 Years' Prayagraj Teachers' Protest Amid The Delay In Primary Teacher Recruitment

Nearly 5 thousand D.El.Ed candidates reached outside the Selection Commission office today. | X- @RajVasuYadav

Thousands of D.El.Ed candidates gathered at the Education Service Selection Commission in Prayagraj to protest the delay in primary teacher recruitment.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, nearly 5 thousand D.El.Ed candidates reached outside the Selection Commission office today. They gheraoed the commission, demanding justice.

The protest, which began with a sit-in demonstration, is a response to the Allahabad High Court's recent decision to annul the merit list for the recruitment of 69,000 primary teachers in Uttar Pradesh.

The court's decision, made on August 16, cited irregularities in the reservation process and directed the state government to prepare a new merit list within three months. The recruitment process has been pending for six years, leaving many candidates frustrated and demanding action.

Videos of the protest are going viral on X ( formerly known as Twitter).

#Releaseupprt के मांग के लिए हजारों छात्र "शिक्षा सेवा चयन आयोग एलनगंज प्रयागराज पहुंच गए हैं।



आप सभी साथी जो भी प्रयागराज में अपने कमरे पर हैं वह सभी निकल कर आए और अपने इन भाई बहनों की आवाज को और मजबूत करें✊✊ https://t.co/wFlFE43eAW — गौरव सिंह (@Gaurav_jadaun22) September 5, 2024

"There has been no teacher recruitment for 6 years. Today, a huge crowd has come out on the streets at Prayagraj Education Service Selection Commission for teacher recruitment. They will move only when our demands are met," said one user.

Background:

The issue dates back to December 2018, when an advertisement was released for the recruitment of 69,000 primary teachers in Uttar Pradesh. In 2019, 410,000 candidates appeared for the examination, and in 2020, the results were announced, with 147,000 candidates clearing the exam. Among those who passed, 110,000 belonged to reserved categories.

The Uttar Pradesh government has been directed to issue a new merit list within three months, ensuring compliance with the Basic Education Rules and Reservation Guidelines. The candidates are determined to continue their protest until their demands are met.

Based on this merit list, the recruitment of 69,000 teachers took place in Uttar Pradesh. However, the recruitment process soon came under scrutiny, with allegations that around 19,000 candidates from reserved categories were not given the benefit of reservation. Due to this, the double bench of the Allahabad High Court has now ordered the cancellation of the entire merit list in the 69,000 teacher recruitment case.