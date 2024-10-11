UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Merit List OUT; Check Required Documents

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 | Official Website

The merit list for the third round of the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG has been made public by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, or DMET, Uttar Pradesh. Applicants who took part in the counselling procedure can view their results by visiting UP NEET UG's official website. A later date will be published for the UP NEET UG 2024 allotment results.

The official schedule states that candidates can obtain their allotment letters from October 19 to October 21 after the Round 3 seat allotment outcome is announced on October 18.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants who have resigned from their seat or have not accepted admission into the first or second round of counselling may take part in the third round of therapy.

How to check?

-Go to upneet.gov.in, the official website.

-Navigate to the "Notification" tab on the homepage, then select the link labelled "UP STATE MERIT LIST OF UPNEET UG (THIRD ROUND) 2024."

-A PDF file will open on a new page that appears on the screen.

-Review and download the UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Merit List.

Important details such the candidate's name, roll number, father's name, UP category, UP sub-category, marks, and rank are included in the merit list 2024.

Required documents:



-10th certificate

-12th certificate

-12th mark sheet

-NEET UG 2024 admit card

-NEET UG 2024 result/scorecard

-Category certificate (if applicable)

-Domicile certificate (for Uttar Pradesh candidates only)

-Certificate of sub category, if applicable

-Valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar card/ Passport/ Driving License/ Pan Card)

-Online registration slip

-Receipt depicting the successful deposition of security money