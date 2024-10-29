UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Registration Portal Reopens; Check Details

UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 | Official Website

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training has reopened the online registration portal for UP NEET PG counselling 2024. Students who have not yet applied for PG counselling can do so through the link provided online.

Official notification by UP NEET PG

As per the official notification, the UP NEET PG counselling portal will remain open until November 4, 2024. It is essential for students to register for the PG counselling seat allotment via the link available on the official website. The registration link for UP NEET PG counselling 2024 can be found at upneet.gov.in.

Steps to register for UP NEET PG Counselling 2024

Follow these steps to register for UP NEET PG Counselling 2024

1. Visit Official Website: Access the UP NEET PG counselling site.

2. Create an Account: Register by filling in the necessary details.

3. Login: Use your credentials to log in.

4. Complete Application Form: Fill out the counselling application form.

5. Upload Documents: Submit required documents (NEET PG scorecard, ID proof, etc.).

6. Pay Counselling Fee: Make the payment using available methods.

7. Submit Application: Review and submit your application.

8. Print Confirmation: Download and print the confirmation page.

9. Check Updates: Monitor the official site for counselling schedule and further instructions.