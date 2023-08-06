UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration Commences At upneet.gov.in, Merit List On August 09

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration Commences At upneet.gov.in | Representational Pic

The registration process for Uttar Pradesh (UP) NEET PG Counselling 2023 has officially begun by the office of the Directorate General, Medical Education and Training. Aspiring medical postgraduate candidates can now register for the counselling process on the official website upneet.gov.in. Candidates who have cleared the NEET PG 2023 examination can participate in the counselling process.

The online registration process for UP NEET PG 2023 will be open from August 5 to 8, 2023. till 5 PM. The counselling process facilitates seat allotment based on merit, allowing candidates to choose from a wide range of specializations.

Steps to apply for UP NEET Counselling 2023:

1. Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the UP NEET PG 2023

3. Now register yourself and fill out the counselling form

4. Upload the documents and pay the counselling fee

5. Submit the form and download it

6. Take a printout for future reference.

Upon successful registration, candidates will have access to a merit list displaying the ranks secured by individual applicants. The merit list, scheduled to be released on August 09, will serve as a crucial determinant for seat allotment during the counselling process.

With the registration process now underway, candidates are advised to remain updated with the official website upneet.gov.in for any further announcements and important dates related to the counselling process.

Read Also UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule Out at dgme.up.gov.in, Register July 25 Onwards

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)