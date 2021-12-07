UP: Muzaffarnagar teachers booked for molesting a girl student

Two teachers were charged with molestation on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a high school girl student, a police official said.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Yadav said, "The police were informed that a girl had gone to an academy for practicals. A case of molestation was reported against the two school teachers in the police station. An FIR has been registered."

The SSP informed that five teams have been constituted to arrest the accused." Five teams, which include teams from the crime branch as well, have been constituted for the arrest of the two teachers. Both of the accused will be arrested soon," he said.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 01:27 PM IST