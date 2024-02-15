 UP Higher Judicial Service 2023: Registration for 83 Posts Now Open
Register for UP Higher Judicial Service 2023 at Allahabad High Court from Feb 15 to Apr 30, 2024. 83 vacancies available. Visit allahabadhighcourt.in for details and application process.

Updated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 02:07 PM IST
article-image

The High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has announced the commencement of registration for the UP Higher Judicial Service 2023, starting from February 15, 2024. Here are the key details:

Date: 

The registration process for UP Higher Judicial Service 2023 begins on February 15, 2024, and concludes on April 30, 2024.

Vacancy: 

A total of 83 vacancies for Advocates within the organization will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Fees:

₹1400/- for General/ OBC/ EWS category candidates

₹1200/- for SC/ ST category candidates

₹750/- for PwD category of General/ OBC/ EWS category

₹500/- for PwD category for SC/ ST category candidates

article-image

How to Apply: 

Visit the official website of Allahabad High Court at allahabadhighcourt.in.

Navigate to the recruitment section and click on the UP Higher Judicial Service 2023 link.

Register yourself and fill out the application form with the necessary details.

Make the payment of the application fees as per your category.

After submitting the form, download a copy for future reference.

The registration period has been extended until April 30, 2024, providing candidates with ample time to complete their applications. For further details and updates regarding the recruitment process, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of Allahabad High Court.

