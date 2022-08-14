UP: Govt to stop cheating in exams with a war room

Representative Image | FP PHOTO

Yogendra Upadhyay, the minister of higher education for Uttar Pradesh, announced on Saturday that a war room would soon be established in Lucknow to combat the threat of exam copying.

"All the examination centres will be connected to the Lucknow-based war room for ensuring transparency in examination," Upadhyay said.

He claimed that because self-financing colleges do not adequately compensate their instructors, their working conditions are appalling. He stated that a gathering of lecturers' and management committees' representatives would be held in Lucknow in September to address the issue.

According to Upadhyay, the new National Education Policy would alter the educational landscape since it combines traditional Indian culture with contemporary educational advancements.