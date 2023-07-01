UP: Government Schools to Teach a Chapter on Aadhar

The basic education department has agreed with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Lukhnow to include a chapter on Aadhar in the school textbooks. | Filed Picture

Mumbai: Children attending state-run schools in Uttar Pradesh will soon have Aadhaar, the 12-digit unique identification number, included in their curriculum.

Starting from the next academic year, the Department of Basic Education in Uttar Pradesh has agreed in-principle with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Lucknow to introduce a chapter on Aadhaar in school textbooks.

During a recent meeting with UIDAI officials, the Director General of School Education, Vijay Kiran Anand, expressed the need for a formal proposal to incorporate Aadhaar and related information into the curriculum, awaiting government approval.

Anand emphasised the importance of children being aware of general information about Aadhaar, including its benefits and applications. As a result, Aadhaar-related details will be included in textbooks, beginning with the upcoming academic year.

Drawing inspiration from Punjab, where a similar practice exists, the Aadhaar chapter will cover various aspects, such as the enrollment procedure, cost, distinguishing characteristics, and authentication.

To facilitate learning, the UIDAI has even compiled a document titled “Mera Aadhaar, Meri Pehchaan” (My Aadhaar, My Identity), which includes a dialogue between two students highlighting the necessity and benefits of Aadhaar.