UP: ‘Demonetisation boy’ goes to school, Akhilesh Yadav tweets

A six-year-old boy who was born in a bank queue during the 2016 demonetisation, has been admitted to a play school by Akhilesh Yadav

IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 06:31 PM IST
Twitter/@yadavakhilesh
Kanpur: Khazanchi Nath, a six-year-old boy born in a bank queue during the 2016 demonetisation, has been admitted to a play school. Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of the Samajwadi Party (SP), who promised to look after Khazanchi, has gotten him enrolled in Rama International School located in Jhinjhak area of Kanpur.

Akhilesh tweeted a picture of the boy and wrote" "Khazanchi Nath, who was forced to take birth in the line of demonetisation, has grown up now. We have taken the responsibility of his studies. From the power of education, other forces of personality are born. There is no greater empowerment than educational empowerment."

Sarvesha Devi, the boy's mother, had gone to withdraw money from a bank in Jhinjhak under the 'Lohia Awas Scheme' when he was born. Thereafter, Akhilesh Yadav named him 'Khazanchi Nath'.

Sarvesha stated that the SP chief has assumed responsibility for her son Khazanchi's education. His first day of school was on Monday.

