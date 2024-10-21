UP DElEd 2024: Registration Deadline Extended To October 22

The UP DElEd 2024 registration deadline has been extended by the Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority. Candidates who meet the requirements can now register online at updeled.gov.in, the official website.

According to the official notice, “"Applications through any medium other than online will not be accepted or considered. The remaining guidelines and conditions provided in the previously published release dated September 11, 2024, will remain the same."

Important date:

Extended registration deadline: October 22, 2024

Last date to pay application fee: October 23, 2024

Last date to print application form: October 25, 2024

Fee structure:

General/OBC: ₹700

SC/ST: ₹500

PwD: ₹200

How to register for UP DEIEd 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website, updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click the "UP DElEd 2024 Registration" link on the home page.

Step 3: The screen will turn to a new page.

Step 4: Register by entering the necessary information.

Step 5: Click the submit button after paying the registration fee.

Step 6: Save the application in hard copy for later use.

Selection procedure:

There are multiple steps in the UP DElEd Admission 2024 process. The entrance exam comes first, then a counselling session, and lastly, document verification. Candidates need to pass each of the three phases. The percentage earned on the high school, intermediate, and graduation exams is used to create the merit list.

Candidates who want to teach in primary schools will be assessed by the exam. There are both theoretical and practical components to the exam, which is spread out over two years and four semesters. There are four semesters in the DElEd program. Specific topics pertaining to pedagogy, child development, and teaching methodology are covered in each semester.