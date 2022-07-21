UP cop finds a new stint in teaching underprivileged kids

ANI

Uttar Pradesh: A police officer in the city of Ayodhya has started giving local kids from underprivileged households free schooling in an effort to provide them with a better future.

If the officer hadn't intervened, the students might have resorted to begging. "We want to study further and go to school. We feel pretty good while studying here, so now, we regularly come here," said a child.

The classes are being held under trees and in open spaces for the past few months. Over 50 students have been attending classes held by Police Sub-Inspector, Ranjit Yadav. The children are also provided with stationery and books.

"I have started my own school and have been teaching these children for several months whenever I get a holiday. I often saw their parents begging, thereafter, I talked to them and many were willing to educate their children," Ranjit Yadav told the media.