UP: College Principal died by suicide, management employee booked

PTIUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 01:07 PM IST
Muzaffarnagar: A college Principal of Kisan Inter College in Kharad village in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh has died of suicide.

A management employee of the college staff has been booked for allegedly abetting the college principal to commit suicide, police said on Monday.

Police booked management committee secretary Narendra Kumar Malik for the death of college principal Yashpal Singh at the complaint of his wife, Vimlesh Devi, Circle Officer (CO) Devrat Vajpayee told media.

In her complaint, Vimlesh Devi alleged her husband was under pressure because of Malik’s harassment, the CO said. Yashpal Singh killed himself on April 20, he said. Vimlesh Devi alleged that Narender Kumar had been pressuring her husband for illegal work, he added.

