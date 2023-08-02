UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Implementation Of NEP In Schools

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

In accordance with the New Education Policy (NEP), the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh (UP), Yogi Adityanath said that the composite school complexes should be developed by timely upgrading Atal Vidyalayas, PM Shri Vidyalayas and Mukhyamantri Abhyuday Vidyalayas in the state. These schools should be operated based on the components of the NEP 2020 and children, besides being imparted formal education, should be engaged in sports activities as well, he said. Adityanath held a meeting with officials of the higher education, secondary education, and basic education departments to discuss the implementation of the National Education Policy, an official release said.

Read Also UP News: Yogi Govt Mulling To Increase Tariff On Power Amid Growing Electricity Demand

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP), composite school complexes should be developed by timely upgrading Atal Vidyalayas, PM Shri Vidyalayas and Mukhyamantri Abhyuday Vidyalayas in the state.

These schools should be operated based on the components of the NEP 2020 and children, besides being imparted formal education, should be engaged in sports activities as well, he said. Adityanath held a meeting with officials of the higher education, secondary education, and basic education departments to discuss the implementation of the National Education Policy, an official release said.