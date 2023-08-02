 UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Implementation Of NEP In Schools
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Implementation Of NEP In Schools

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

In accordance with the New Education Policy (NEP), the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh (UP), Yogi Adityanath said that the composite school complexes should be developed by timely upgrading Atal Vidyalayas, PM Shri Vidyalayas and Mukhyamantri Abhyuday Vidyalayas in the state. These schools should be operated based on the components of the NEP 2020 and children, besides being imparted formal education, should be engaged in sports activities as well, he said. Adityanath held a meeting with officials of the higher education, secondary education, and basic education departments to discuss the implementation of the National Education Policy, an official release said.

